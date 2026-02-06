  1. home
HeidelbergCement India Q3 Profit Jumps Three-Fold to ₹15.6 Cr

HeidelbergCement India posts strong Q3 results, with net profit surging three-fold to ₹15.6 crore on robust sales and cost efficiency

PTI
HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a three-fold increase in net profit to Rs 15.6 crore for the December quarter of FY26, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HeidelbergCement India.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.77 per cent to Rs 574.17 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 542.82 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

HeidelbergCement's revenue rose, helped by an "increase in volume by 7.4 per cent and partially offset by decrease in price by 1.5 per cent." Its EBITDA per tonne increased to Rs 431 crore, an increase of 48.1 per cent yoy due to decrease in operating cost and increase in volume.

HeidelbergCement India's sales volume was up 7.4 per cent to Rs 1,229 kilo tonnes. Total expenses of HeidelbergCement India in the December quarter were at Rs 553.17 crore, up 1.56 per cent.

Its total income was at Rs 580.22 crore in the December quarter, up 5.07 per cent.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, a German multinational building materials company.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 173 apiece on BSE, down 0.66 per cent from previous close. 

