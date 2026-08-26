Sensex Falls 183 Points; Nifty Drops To 24,207.75

"The Indian equity market saw a volatile performance in today’s trading session, where the Nifty remained below the 24,300 level along with the Sensex shedding its early gains. The fall in crude oil prices, owing to expectations of reduced tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region, helped, whereas underperforming sectors such as IT, FMCG, and consumer durables weighed down the market," Vikram Kasat - Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said.