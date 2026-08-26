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Disney’s Early Retirement Plan: Senior Executives Offered Exit Packages Amid Restructuring Push

Disney is moving forward with a voluntary early retirement programme for eligible US-based senior executives as the entertainment giant moves ahead with a broader restructuring push

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Disney is offering a time-limited voluntary early retirement package to eligible executives.

  • The programme covers certain directors through executive vice presidents aged at least 50 with 10 years of service.

  • The move comes as Disney works to reduce costs, with involuntary staff reductions also underway in some parts of the company.

Walt Disney Co is moving forward with a voluntary early retirement programme for eligible senior executives in the US as the entertainment company undertakes a broader organisational restructuring, according to a Fox Business report.

The programme is available to executives in Disney Entertainment, ESPN and the corporate divisions who meet specific age and service requirements. The offer is voluntary and gives eligible employees an opportunity to accept an early retirement package before Disney finalises broader organisational decisions.

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Disney Chief People Officer Sonia Coleman outlined the voluntary early retirement offer (VERO) in an internal email reviewed by Fox Business. The company said the packages are time-limited and are among several actions it is taking to restructure the organisation. Involuntary staff reductions are already underway in some parts of the company and are expected to continue into next year.

Who Is Eligible For Disney’s Early Retirement Offer?

The programme is open to US-based employees in roles ranging from director to executive vice president across Disney Entertainment, ESPN and corporate divisions.

To qualify, employees must have at least 65 points, calculated by adding their age and years of service. They must also be at least 50 years old and have completed a minimum of 10 years of service.

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Eligible executives will receive separate, personalised communications detailing their individual offer, the election process, important dates and other resources. They will have a defined election window followed by a confirmation period to consider whether to accept the package.

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What Does Disney’s VERO Package Include?

Disney’s early retirement package includes separation pay, continued vesting of equity awards and healthcare support at active employee rates. Eligible executives will also retain access to Disney’s Silver Pass.

Participation is voluntary, and eligible executives are not required to opt into the programme. Disney’s stated intent is to give eligible employees an opportunity to make a decision on their own terms before the company proceeds with broader organisational decisions.

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The voluntary early retirement offer is separate from Disney’s standard reduction-in-force process. Once the VERO closes, the company will continue addressing its organisational needs through that process on a separate timeline.

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Disney has already indicated that cost reduction and workforce changes are part of its broader strategy. Earlier this month, CEO Josh D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston said in a letter to shareholders that the company remained focused on reducing costs and was evaluating several measures, including reductions in labour and selling, general and administrative expenses.

The executives said they were “mid-stream” in the work and would provide future updates. Disney’s voluntary early retirement programme therefore comes alongside its broader efforts to reduce costs and reshape the organisation.

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