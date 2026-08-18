Wipro Consumer Care Enters Digital Beauty With ₹387.5 Cr Deal For 60% Dermatouch Stake

Wipro Consumer Care will acquire 60% of Dermatouch for an enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore.
The company plans to buy the remaining 40% over the next three years.
Dermatouch’s revenue more than doubled to ₹131 crore in FY26.
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting will acquire a 60% stake in premium skincare brand Dermatouch for an enterprise value of ₹387.5 crore, the company said in a release on Tuesday. The deal marks Wipro Consumer Care’s first foray into digital brands and is its 18th acquisition.
Wipro Consumer Care will acquire the remaining 40% stake in Dermatouch over the next three years. The current management team, including cofounders Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani, will continue to run the business during the transition period.
The acquisition comes as Wipro Consumer Care looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing skincare market while taking a digital-first brand offline through its distribution network.
Dermatouch Revenue More Than Doubles
Dermatouch reported revenue of ₹131 crore in FY26, registering 114% growth from the previous financial year. The company has built its business around skincare products positioned around science, efficacy and consumer needs.
Kumar Chander, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and MD of Wipro Enterprises, said Dermatouch fits the company’s strategy of identifying digital brands that can also expand through offline channels.
“Dermatouch represents an exciting opportunity for us as our first foray into digital brands,” Chander said in the company’s release.
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He added that the brand had gained consumer trust in a relatively short period and that Wipro saw room to scale it by combining Dermatouch’s innovation with its own capabilities.
Wipro Expands Consumer Brand Portfolio
For Dermatouch, the partnership will provide access to Wipro’s distribution network and research capabilities. The founders said the company would be able to reach new markets and expand its brand under the partnership.
Nagpal and Purswani said Wipro’s consumer focus and experience in building brands across markets made it a suitable partner for Dermatouch’s next phase of growth.
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The acquisition also follows Wipro Consumer Care’s recent purchases of Good Home and Eva from TTK Healthcare, along with S brands in the Philippines, expanding its consumer products portfolio.
With Dermatouch, Wipro is now adding a digital-first skincare brand to that portfolio, while retaining its founders and existing management team during the three-year transition to full ownership.