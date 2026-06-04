Why Global PE Investors Are Betting Big On India’s Hospital Sector

Global PE firms including KKR, TPG, Warburg Pincus and others are competing for a stake in Cloudnine at a ₹10,000 crore valuation.
A new investment cycle is emerging in India’s hospital sector, driven by consolidation, demand growth and IPO activity.
Strong bed shortages, rising insurance coverage and specialty care demand are attracting long-term capital.
India’s hospital sector is witnessing renewed and sustained interest from global private equity (PE) firms, as large healthcare platforms attract strong bidding activity and the industry moves deeper into a new investment and consolidation cycle.
The latest example is Cloudnine Hospitals, where investors including KKR, TPG Capital, Warburg Pincus, Advent International, CVC Capital Partners, Permira and Kedaara Capital are competing for a 25% stake at a valuation of around ₹10,000 crore, according to The Economic Times.
The bidding intensity highlights how specialised healthcare platforms are increasingly being viewed as scalable, long-duration assets supported by steady demand and improving financial performance.
Cloudnine Deal Signals Confidence
Cloudnine, founded in 2006, operates one of India’s largest maternity and paediatric hospital chains. The company reported revenue of about ₹2,000 crore and EBITDA of nearly ₹300 crore in FY26, according to ET.
The stake sale is being managed by Allegro Capital, with existing investor True North expected to fully exit, while Temasek and TPG NewQuest are expected to retain their positions.
The participation of multiple global investors reflects growing confidence in focused healthcare models, where specialised segments such as maternity care offer predictable demand, strong branding and stable unit economics.
Hospital Sector Enters Fresh Investment Cycle
India’s hospital industry is entering a new investment cycle after years of balance sheet consolidation, operational restructuring and capacity optimisation, according to a report by Mirae Asset Sharekhan cited by ET.
EY-Parthenon report data reinforces this shift in momentum. Amit Gupta, Partner – Healthcare and Life Sciences Investment Banking, EY said, “Investor interest in healthcare remains robust, reflected in sustained buyouts, strategic acquisitions and private equity investments across hospitals, diagnostics and specialty care in Q2FY26.”
The report also added that sector momentum is expected to remain strong through FY26, supported by rising healthcare utilisation, capacity additions and continued investor interest. While near-term margin pressures may persist for newly commissioned assets, medium-term fundamentals remain strong, driven by favourable demographics, expanding insurance coverage and rising demand for specialised care.
M&A activity remained strong in Q2FY26, with over ₹10,000 crore worth of transactions across hospitals, diagnostics and speciality care, including buyouts, minority investments and cross-border deals.
The report also highlighted improving operating performance, with Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) rising 10–16% year-on-year (YoY), driven by pricing discipline and a shift toward higher-acuity procedures.
Structural Bed Gap Continues To Drive Demand
A key structural driver of the sector is India’s shortage of hospital infrastructure. According to Mirae Asset Sharekhan, India has just 1.3 hospital beds per 1,000 people, compared with a global average of 2.9.
This gap ensures that new capacity is quickly absorbed, even as hospital chains expand aggressively. Leading players operate at occupancy levels of around 60–70%, supporting steady utilisation and profitability.
Rising incomes, urbanisation, ageing population trends and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are further strengthening demand for organised healthcare services.
Speciality Care Becomes Key Growth Engine
Investor focus is increasingly shifting toward speciality healthcare segments such as fertility, oncology, cardiology, nephrology and advanced surgical care.
Cloudnine’s growth demonstrates how focused healthcare models can scale efficiently while maintaining strong brand equity and stable margins. Larger hospital chains are also expanding speciality verticals to capture higher-value procedures.
EY-Parthenon report noted a “sustained shift toward high-acuity specialties such as oncology, cardiology and neurology,” reflecting rising demand for complex and advanced care delivery.
Global PE Firms Now Dominate Hospital Ownership
India’s private hospital industry has seen a major ownership shift over the past five years, with global PE firms steadily increasing their stakes across leading hospital chains reported by The Times of India in August 2025.
According to Grant Thornton and industry data cited by ToI, global private equity firms had built significant ownership positions across key hospital platforms as of 2025.
Blackstone owned about 80% in KIMS Kerala and 73% in Care Hospitals, while Temasek held around 59% in Manipal Hospitals. Arpwood Partners and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) had taken full ownership of Sterling Hospitals and Sahyadri Hospitals respectively.
Other global investors, including CVC Capital Partners, General Atlantic, TPG Growth, BPEA EQT and Advent International, had also built meaningful stakes across several major hospital chains in India, reflecting a broader shift toward institutional and private equity-led ownership in the sector.
Strong IPO Pipeline in Hospitals
The hospital sector is witnessing a growing IPO pipeline, reflecting strong investor interest and ongoing portfolio reshaping by private equity backers.
In March 2026, Manipal Health Enterprises filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to $1.17 billion, comprising a fresh issue of about $852.2 million and an offer for sale by existing investors including Temasek, TPG, Manipal Education and Novo Holdings, according to its draft prospectus. Reuters reported that the company is betting on rising demand for specialised healthcare even as global markets remain volatile.
Analysts say rising demand for specialised healthcare in India has been a key growth driver for hospital operators, attracting continued interest from global investors such as Blackstone, Novo Holdings and KKR, Reuters noted.
Separately, in June 2025, investors including Sweden’s EQT, Blackstone, TPG-backed Quality Care India, Temasek, Manipal Hospitals and Malaysia’s IHH submitted binding bids for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan-owned Sahyadri Hospitals, according to Moneycontrol. The transaction highlights continued consolidation and active secondary buyout activity in the sector.