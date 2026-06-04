Cloudnine's ₹10,000 Cr Deal Signals PE's Growing Appetite for Indian Healthcare

Global private equity firms including KKR, Warburg Pincus, TPG Capital, Advent International, CVC Capital Partners, and Permira are vying for a 25% stake in Cloudnine.
The proposed transaction could value the maternity and pediatric hospital chain at around ₹10,000 crore ($1 billion), with existing investor True North expected to exit.
The deal reflects a broader trend of increasing private equity interest and consolidation in India's healthcare sector.
Global private equity giants Warburg Pincus, KKR, TPG Capital, Advent International, CVC Capital Partners, and Permira are frontrunners in the race to acquire a 25% stake in Cloudnine, the country's largest maternity and pediatric hospital chain, The Economic Times reported, citing sources.
The proposed deal is expected to value Cloudnine at nearly ₹10,000 crore, or about $1 billion.
According to the report, Allegro Capital is managing the sale process, with initial bids expected by the first week of July.
As part of the transaction, existing investor True North is expected to exit the hospital chain completely, while Temasek and TPG Newquest are likely to retain their holdings.
Temasek and TPG Newquest collectively hold nearly a 52% stake in Cloudnine. The promoter group owns around 10%, while the remaining stake is held through employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).
True North acquired Cloudnine in 2015 through an investment of around ₹400 crore. Cloudnine was founded in 2006 by neonatologist Dr R. Kishore Kumar along with co-founders Rohit MA, M. Ramachandra, and Vidya Kumar.
The company's revenue stood at ₹2,000 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹300 crore in FY26, the report added.
PE Race in Indian Healthcare
India's healthcare sector has witnessed unprecedented consolidation in recent years, with private equity firms increasingly shifting from minority growth investments to acquiring controlling stakes and executing major buyouts.
One of the most significant structural shifts in the sector came when KKR acquired a controlling stake in Max Healthcare through a complex merger with Radiant Life Care.
Temasek Holdings, in one of the largest healthcare deals in India, invested around $2 billion to acquire a majority stake in Manipal Health Enterprises.
Meanwhile, private equity giant Blackstone entered the Indian healthcare market by acquiring majority stakes in Hyderabad-based CARE Hospitals and Kerala-based KIMSHEALTH.
While the growing corporate presence in India's healthcare sector reflects a significant structural transformation, it has also raised concerns about healthcare affordability in a country that lacks universal state-backed health insurance.
The growing interest of global private equity firms in Indian hospitals shows that the healthcare sector is becoming an increasingly attractive investment opportunity.
Large investment firms are willing to pay billions of dollars for stakes in hospital chains because demand for healthcare has surged since the pandemic, India's population is aging, and specialised medical services are becoming more profitable.
As a result, many investors are no longer just providing funding—they are actively taking control of hospital businesses and helping shape their growth.