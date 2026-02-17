Why AI Regulation is a Strategic Imperative, Not a Burden

The Cost of Waiting for Rules

The lawsuit against Anthropic illustrates this reality. Authors and publishers alleged that its model was trained on pirated works. The dispute, though now moving toward settlement, showed how ambiguity around AI use exposes even the best-funded players to enormous liability. Without shared standards, companies are forced into reactive defence, shaping practices only when challenged. In a world where AI is scaling into critical infrastructure, a lack of guardrails invites disorder that is legal, financial, and ethical in equal measure.