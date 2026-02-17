Adani Group Commits $100 Bn for AI-Data Centers, Targets 5GW Capacity By 2035

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution... At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence, and we are proud to participate in that future,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.