Adani Group Commits $100 Bn for AI-Data Centers, Targets 5GW Capacity By 2035

Adani Group on Tuesday announced a $100 billion direct investment commitment to develop renewable energy-powered, AI-ready data centres by 2035. It noted that the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate is in discussions with other players seeking to establish campuses across India.
This announcement builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2GW national data centre capacity by expanding towards a 5GW target, making it the “world’s largest integrated data centre platform”.
This vision, the company said, is anchored by partnerships with Google to establish an AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, as well as a partnership with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune.
The Group has also deepened its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration towards the development of a second AI data centre to support Flipkart’s digital commerce, high-performance computing and AI workloads.
“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution... At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence, and we are proud to participate in that future,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.
The investment, the Group claimed, is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries by 2035. Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade.
Adani Group plans to deploy its 5GW integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and AI compute within a single architecture to support high-density compute clusters and next-generation AI workloads. The initiative aims to provide carbon-neutral power and ensure data sovereignty through dedicated capacity for Indian LLMs and national data programmes.
The project will be backed by Adani Green Energy’s Khavda project and an additional $55 billion investment in renewables and battery storage.
The Group will also invest in domestic manufacturing of critical infrastructure and integrate its AI-based industry cloud with the PM Gati Shakti initiative to enhance logistics, ports and industrial operations.