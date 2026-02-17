  1. home
Ashiana Housing Q3 Profit Jumps 5-Fold to ₹57 Cr

Ashiana Housing reports a five-fold rise in Q3 profit to ₹57 crore, reflecting strong growth in its real estate business

PTI
Realty firm Ashiana Housing's net profit jumped five times to Rs 56.65 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 10.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 373.35 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 139.93 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, Ashiana Housing posted a net profit of Rs 96.91 crore as against a net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Signature Global Aims ₹5,000 Cr Revenue from Branded Luxury Housing Project in Gurugram

BY PTI

Total income rose to Rs 852.25 crore during April-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 327.97 crore a year ago.

On operational front, Ashiana Housing's sales bookings fell to Rs 397.03 crore in the third quarter from Rs 454.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales bookings declined to Rs 1,131.44 crore during April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,362.03 crore a year ago.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

