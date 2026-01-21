World Faces ‘Water Bankruptcy’ Putting Billions at Risk, Says Report

Conflicts over water had risen sharply since 2010, the report stated, while major rivers, such as the Colorado, in the US, and the Murray-Darling system, in Australia, were failing to reach the sea, and “day zero” emergencies. The term “day zero” refers to moments when municipal systems are on the verge of being unable to supply piped water to most residents, as seen in widely publicised emergencies – such as in Chennai, Cape Town, Tehran and others.