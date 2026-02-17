India to Unveil AI-in-Education Blueprint, Says V. Kamakoti

Drawing parallels with India’s global leadership in digital public infrastructure such as UPI, V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said the country is now preparing to offer the world a blueprint for the ideal use of artificial intelligence in education covering student learning, research, and teacher mentoring.
“We aspire to create a comprehensive blueprint, just as we did in the finance sector. The model we have developed demonstrates scalability and sets a global benchmark. Our pedagogy is rooted in strong values, and from the very beginning even at the alphabet level we instill these principles. This is what will distinguish us from the rest of the world,” he said.
He appreciated the way the Indian AI companies are celebrating unity in diversity through AI models.
“Our ability to provide inputs in 22 different languages is a major strength. This will also play a vital role in education, as learning in one’s mother tongue has the power to transform the entire learning experience,” he added.
Prof. Kamakoti confidently said that India would emerge as a global blueprint in education, shaping students’ journeys from early schooling through advanced research.
“AI education should empower parents to identify their children’s strengths and natural talents, while also supporting specially abled students in leading fulfilling and successful lives. Only then will its use be truly meaningful,” said Prof Kamakoti.
He further emphasized that AI should work in close collaboration with teachers, enabling personalized learning and tailored training for every student. According to him, such an approach can significantly enhance classroom effectiveness and student engagement.
Prof. Kamakoti also underscored that AI has immense untapped potential, which can be fully utilized to improve India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) to 50 percent by 2035.
He was speaking at a panel discussion organized by the Ministry of Education during the AI Summit 2026, themed “Pushing the Frontiers of AI in India.”