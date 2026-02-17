TCS Partners With AMD to Offer Its Rack-Scale AI Architecture Helios in India

Under the agreement, AMD will provide its full-stack AI compute platform, while TCS will handle engineering, integration, and enterprise deployment for data centre infrastructure. As per reports, the deal now positions AMD more directly in competition with chip giant Nvidia in India’s AI infrastructure segment. The Helios platform will be powered by AMD’s Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation EPYC “Venice” CPUs, Pensando Vulcano NICs and the open ROCm software ecosystem.