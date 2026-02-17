TCS Partners With AMD to Offer Its Rack-Scale AI Architecture Helios in India

TCS and AMD will co-develop Helios-powered rack-scale AI infrastructure to support India’s national AI initiatives.
The AI-ready data centre blueprint will support up to 200 MW capacity and target hyperscalers and AI firms.
The deal strengthens AMD’s positioning against Nvidia as India’s chip market eyes $100–110 billion by 2030
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have expanded their artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration to build large-scale AI data centre infrastructure in India. HyperVault AI Data Centre Limited, a subsidiary of TCS, and AMD will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD ‘Helios’ platform in a bid to support India’s national AI initiatives, TCS said in a release on Monday.
The collaboration between TCS and AMD is expected to accelerate deployment and enhance operational efficiencies for enterprises.
Both companies will offer an AI-ready data centre blueprint supporting up to 200 megawatts (MW) of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data centre build-outs in India, the release said.
“This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios-powered AI infrastructure in India,” K. Krithivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TCS, said. “By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises.
We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem — Infrastructure to Intelligence.”
Under the agreement, AMD will provide its full-stack AI compute platform, while TCS will handle engineering, integration, and enterprise deployment for data centre infrastructure. As per reports, the deal now positions AMD more directly in competition with chip giant Nvidia in India’s AI infrastructure segment. The Helios platform will be powered by AMD’s Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation EPYC “Venice” CPUs, Pensando Vulcano NICs and the open ROCm software ecosystem.
AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said the shift from pilot projects to full-scale deployments is driving demand for new computing models.
"AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With 'Helios,' we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility.
Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow,” AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said.
India’s AI chip market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with the government accelerating initiatives to support semiconductor development. As per a release by the Press Information Bureau last year, India’s broader chip market is expected to reach $100–110 billion by 2030.