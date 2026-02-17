Infosys Partners With Anthropic To Build Enterprise AI Agents; IT Stocks Rebound

“There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry, and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance and deep domain knowledge,” said Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anthropic, who is in India for the five-day AI Impact Summit. The company on Monday opened its Bengaluru office.