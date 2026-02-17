Infosys Partners With Anthropic To Build Enterprise AI Agents; IT Stocks Rebound

Infosys has partnered with Anthropic to develop enterprise AI solutions across key sectors.
The tie-up will begin in telecom with a dedicated AI Agents Center of Excellence.
The partnership will later expand to financial services, manufacturing and software.
Bengaluru-based IT services giant Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Claude AI chatbot maker Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and software development. The tie-up will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations.
It will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing and software development, Infosys said in a statement on Tuesday. The collaboration comes after days of an IT stock rout at the bourses, which erased thousands of crores worth of investor wealth amid fears that new plugins unveiled by Anthropic’s Claude CoWork could replace revenue streams of SaaS players.
However, following the partnership announcement, shares of Infosys were up 3% at ₹1,406.50 on National Stock Exchange of India at 11:00 am. Its peers were also trading higher, with the Nifty IT index up 1.67%. Among its constituents, Persistent Systems was up 1.45%, HCLTech was trading with a 1.79% gain, while Oracle Financial Services Software was up 1.37%. All the constituents of the IT index were trading in the green after several days of negative movement.
"This development is encouraging, as it suggests that next‑generation AI applications are unlikely to disrupt Indian IT companies’ business models to the extent initially feared. Instead, these solutions are expected to be incorporated into both existing and new projects, which should help ease concerns around long‑term business sustainability," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited. However, he added that some uncertainties still persist, particularly regarding how deal sizes and pricing may evolve, and the net impact on margins once employee‑cost efficiencies and productivity gains are balanced out.
What the Infosys–Anthropic tie-up entails
At its core, the collaboration integrates Anthropic’s Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery and adopt AI with the governance and transparency that regulated industries require.
A core focus will be agentic AI, generating and testing code or managing compliance reviews, the company said, adding that it will use tools such as the Claude Agent SDK to help clients build AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interactions. The collaboration will also help organisations modernise legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating ageing infrastructure.
“There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry, and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance and deep domain knowledge,” said Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anthropic, who is in India for the five-day AI Impact Summit. The company on Monday opened its Bengaluru office.
“Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap towards advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient and responsible. From modernising financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realisation for global enterprises,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.
In telecommunications, these agents will help modernise network operations and improve customer lifecycle management, while in financial services they will enhance risk assessment, automate compliance reporting and enable personalised client interactions. In manufacturing and engineering, Claude will accelerate product design and simulation, and in software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, test and debug code, a solution Infosys is already deploying internally within its Exponential Engineering organisation.