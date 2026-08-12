Who Could Be Next Tata Sons Chairman After Chandrasekaran's Exit?

N Chandrasekaran's exit has opened up a leadership vacuum at Tata Sons ahead of the August 18 AGM
Noel Tata could reportedly seek a board reorganisation and potentially emerge as chairman if an RBI-mandated IPO becomes unavoidable
The dispute over listing, board control and the Tata Trusts' future influence has intensified the group's wider governance crisis
Tata Sons faces a fresh leadership question following N Chandrasekaran's decision to step down as chairman ahead of the company's August 18 shareholder meeting.
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is emerging as a key figure in a wider battle over the group's future governance and a possible public listing, as per a report by Fortune India.
Noel Tata could seek to reorganise the Tata Sons board and potentially take charge as chairman if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eventually requires the holding company to pursue an initial public offering (IPO), as per the report.
The move could be aimed at preserving the Tata Trusts' strategic influence over the conglomerate.
However, there is no official announcement on the succession plan by the company.
Why Noel Tata Could Seek Bigger Role
The issue has gained significance after the RBI retained Tata Sons on its upper-layer NBFC list for 2026-27. However, the central bank said this classification was without prejudice to Tata Sons' pending application to surrender its core investment company registration. The RBI is yet to decide on that request.
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Rejection of the application could revive the possibility of a Tata Sons listing. Such a move could reportedly alter the governance structure of the privately held holding company by introducing public shareholders and increasing disclosure and regulatory requirements.
Tata Trusts owns around 66% of Tata Sons and currently exercises considerable influence through the company's governance framework.
Noel Tata has opposed the prospect of listing Tata Sons, arguing that retaining its private status gives the Trusts greater scope to influence capital allocation and long-term strategy while supporting their philanthropic objectives.
"Eventually, the Tata family will become irrelevant to the Tata ecosystem if it goes for listing," Fortune India quoted a person as saying.
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If a listing becomes unavoidable, Noel Tata could push for stronger Trust-aligned representation and a reconstitution of the board before Tata Sons enters a new regulatory regime, the report said.
Broader Leadership And Governance Crisis
The developments come amid tensions between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts. On August 12, Chandrasekaran said that he would not seek a reappointment till the end of his tenure.
He had reportedly discussed stepping down before the August 18 annual meeting amid uncertainty over his reappointment as a director, as per a report by The Economic Times (ET).
He will continue as a Tata Sons chairman until his term ends in February 20, 2027.
Disagreements over a possible Tata Sons IPO and wider governance issues had weakened the leadership structure at the 158-year-old conglomerate.
Differences over the performance and capital allocation of newer businesses, including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics have also weighed on Chandrasekaran's unanimous reappointment, as per Reuters.
The leadership vacuum now raises a larger question: Will Tata Sons simply appoint a successor, or could Noel Tata use the moment to reshape the board and strengthen the Trusts' influence?
With the RBI's decision on the company's regulatory status still pending, the answer could determine not just Tata Sons' next chairman but also the future governance of the wider Tata group.