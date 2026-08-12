Govt Revises ACC PLI Timelines For Ola Electric; Unlocks Up To ₹7,240 Cr

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric, said: "The revised timeline is more than an extension. It transforms the economics of our cell business by converting an earlier milestone overhang into a five-year, quarterly PLI opportunity of up to ₹7,240 crore." He further said,"We hadn't factored any incentives into our business projections after overshooting the original timelines. Ola is now well ahead of the government's revised schedule, and enables us to access the full potential of ₹7,240 crore and receive disbursement as soon as next quarter." At the company's annual Sankalp event on this Independence Day, Ola Electric will unveil its broader energy product roadmap-including Shakti, Mahashakti, and the next phase of its energy platform.