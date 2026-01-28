What India–EU FTA Means for Pharma, Medical Devices Exporters

The EU’s regulatory standards, enforced by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), are considered among the toughest in the world. It was earlier reported that one of the key sticking points in the trade talks was the bloc’s demand to keep stringent Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) provisions in place, including stricter enforcement, longer data exclusivity for pharmaceuticals and tighter patent norms. India has been demanding the intellectual property flexibilities allowed under the WTO’s TRIPS agreement, which enable faster entry of generic medicines and support affordable healthcare.