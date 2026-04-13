Sharon Pais to Replace Nandita Sinha as Myntra CEO Amid M-Now Push

Sharon Pais has replaced Nandita Sinha as the CEO of Myntra with immediate effect
Myntra’s M-Now service delivers 100,000 styles across 10 cities within 60 minutes
The fashion platform reported a ₹548 crore net profit in FY25, an 18-fold increase
Flipkart-owned Myntra is set for a leadership change, with outgoing chief executive Nandita Sinha being replaced by Sharon Pais, who currently heads Flipkart Fashion, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes as the company accelerates its push into quick commerce through its M-Now initiative.
The transition comes at a critical time for the Flipkart group, backed by Walmart, which is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering in the next 12 to 15 months.
In an internal note, Flipkart group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Pais will take over leadership of Myntra with immediate effect and report directly to him. He noted that she has worked closely with the Myntra team and has a strong understanding of the business. Sinha will remain in an advisory role for the next few months to ensure continuity across key initiatives.
Pais said Myntra’s strategy and operating priorities will remain unchanged under her leadership, with M-Now, brand expansion, and AI-led discovery continuing to drive growth.
Myntra’s M-Now Push
M-Now is central to Myntra’s next phase. The service offers delivery of premium fashion and beauty products within 30 to 60 minutes and is currently available in 10 cities across more than 940 pin codes, featuring around 100,000 styles from 1,000 brands.
Pais said the model is being scaled to meet rising demand for immediacy, particularly for occasion-driven and social-moment purchases. In November 2025, M-Now accounted for about 10% of total orders in areas where it was available, and the company expects this share to increase as the network expands.
Flipkart Leadership Reshuffle
The leadership reshuffle reflects broader organisational changes within Flipkart. With Pais moving to Myntra, Kapil Thirani has taken over as head of Flipkart Fashion, while the company has begun searching for a new leader for its marketplace business.
The changes add to a series of recent senior-level exits across the group as it prepares for a public listing.
Myntra remains the only profitable business within the Flipkart group. Under Sinha’s leadership, the company turned profitable in FY24 and reported a net profit of ₹548 crore in FY25, an 18-fold increase year on year, with revenue rising 18% to ₹6,043 crore.
It also added two million customers during the 2025 festive season and recorded a 70% increase in orders from non-metro cities.
Sharon Pais to Replace Nandita Sinha as Myntra CEO Amid M-Now Push