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Krystal Integrated Services Secures ₹740 Crore Work Orders From Maha Govt

The orders have been awarded to the LC Infra Krystal Consortium, wherein LC Infra Projects Private Limited is the lead member and Krystal Integrated Services is the technical member.

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Krystal Integrated Services Secures ₹740 Crore Work Orders From Maha Govt
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Facilities management and business services company Krystal Integrated Services on Tuesday said its consortium with LC Infra Projects has received work orders worth ₹740 crore from the Urban Development Department in Maharashtra.

The company has a 40% share worth approximately ₹296.03 crore in two work orders with an aggregate contract value of ₹740.06 crore, including GST, the company said in a statement.

The orders have been awarded to the LC Infra Krystal Consortium, wherein LC Infra Projects Private Limited is the lead member and Krystal Integrated Services is the technical member.

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"The projects involve the development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Interception and Diversion (I&D) systems and sewer networks on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis for Urban Local Bodies under the Pune and Nagpur Divisions, covering STPs with a capacity of 5 MLD and above," the company said.

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The contracts are to be executed over a period of two years.

The two work orders mark a significant addition to Krystal Integrated Services' growing portfolio of large-scale government and infrastructure projects.

Krystal has reported a 11.65% growth in revenue from operations to ₹360.71 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal compared to ₹323.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

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