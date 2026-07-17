Reliance Jio Platforms Q1 Revenue Grows To ₹45,961 Cr; Profit, ARPU Rise Ahead of IPO

Reliance Jio Platforms reported a 12% rise in Q1 revenue to ₹45,961 crore
Net profit increased 9.2% to ₹7,764 crore, supported by subscriber growth and higher ARPU
Jio's subscriber base crossed 533 million, with ARPU improving to ₹215.6 during the June quarter
Reliance Jio Platforms reported a steady rise in revenue and profit for the quarter ended June 2026, supported by higher subscriber additions, improved average revenue per user (ARPU) and continued expansion of its digital services business.
According to Reliance Industries' June quarter earnings announcement, Jio Platforms posted revenue of ₹45,961 crore, up 12% year-on-year, while revenue from operations increased 11.8%to ₹39,173 crore.
Profit after tax rose 9.2% to ₹7,764 crore, with EBITDA growing 15.1% year-on-year to ₹20,865 crore.
EBITDA margin improved to 53.3%, compared with 51.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of the group, recorded a 6.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹7,167 crore for the April-June quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose 10.7% to ₹34,212 crore, compared with ₹30,882 crore in the same period a year ago.
Subscriber Base, ARPU Edge Higher
As per Reliance Industries' earnings statement, Jio's subscriber base expanded to 533.3 million at the end of the June quarter from 524.4 million in the previous quarter and 498.1 million a year earlier.
The company added 8.9 million subscribers during the quarter and 35.2 million over the past 12 months.
ARPU improved to ₹215.6, compared with ₹214 in the March quarter and ₹208.8 a year ago. The company also reported that monthly churn eased to 1.6% from 1.7% in the preceding quarter.
The company said its 5G subscriber base reached 285 million, with these users generating around 1.5 times the data traffic of 4G subscribers.
Total data traffic increased 26.9% year-on-year to 69.4 billion GB, while average data consumption stood at 43.7 GB per user per month.
Fixed broadband subscribers rose to 28.6 million, with JioAirFiber accounting for more than 75% of fixed broadband additions over the past year.
Mukesh Ambani Highlights IPO Milestone
Commenting on the quarterly performance, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, "The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15% Y-o-Y."
"During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with SEBI, a significant step towards its public listing. The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio's journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India's digital growth story," he added.
Jio Platforms recently filed draft papers for what is expected to be India's largest initial public offering (IPO), with market estimates placing the issue size at around $4 billion (approximately ₹37,700 crore).