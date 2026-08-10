Vodafone Idea Narrows Q1 Loss To ₹3,754 Cr, Adds Subscribers For First Time Since Merger

Bank debt stood at ₹211 crore as of the end of June 2026. The company's cash and bank balances totalled ₹6,558 crore, boosted partly by proceeds from a warrant issue completed during the quarter. Vodafone Idea said it has lined up ₹6,400 crore in funding so far, spanning warrants and both fund-based and non-fund-based facilities, and that talks with lenders to finalise the rest of its funding plan are ongoing.