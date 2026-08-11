Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Net Profit Down 36% At ₹939.8 Cr

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 36% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹939.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, impacted by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,466.8 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹8,017 crore as against ₹6,573.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹6,798.3 crore as compared to ₹4,808 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
"FY27 is off to a strong, profitable start. We continue advancing into an innovation-led, patient-centric organisation. Our branded portfolio now exceeds 55% of revenues," Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Managing Director, Sharvil Patel said.
The share of branded sales in the US reached 11% and will continue to expand with the upcoming 'Saroglitazar' launch, he added.
During the quarter, the company said its India formulations business registered revenues of ₹1,815.8 crore, up 20% YoY. The business accounted for 23% of consolidated revenues.
On the other hand, North America formulations business clocked revenues of ₹3,097.9 crore, down 3% YoY, with the business accounting for 40% of consolidated revenues, the company said.
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Other international markets formulations business had revenue of ₹973.5 crore, up 34% YoY and accounted for 12% of consolidated revenues, it added.
Zydus Lifesciences further said its API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business registered revenues of ₹180.4 crore, up 15% YoY, accounting for 2% of consolidated revenues.
Consumer wellness business had revenue of ₹1,429.2 crore in the first quarter, up 67% YoY and accounted for 18% of consolidated revenues, the company said.