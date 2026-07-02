Ratan Tata's Confidant Mehli Mistry Resigns from RNT Associates Board

Following his ouster, Mistry challenged the decision before the Maharashtra charity commissioner. He contested the removal ordered by Trust chairman Noel Tata and vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. Mistry has said he is not seeking reinstatement to Tata Trusts. He has stated that he filed the affidavits to bring attention to alleged wrongdoing at the philanthropic entities, which he says led to his removal.