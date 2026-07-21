Medicine Delivery Startup Plazza Raises $15 Mn Led By Accel, Elevation, Nexus

Priyadarshi, who previously worked at Zomato, started Plazza in 2024 as a pharmacy-only delivery service that promises medicines in 15 to 30 minutes. Nearly two years in, the company still runs just two stores, both in Bengaluru. That is set to change soon as Plazza plans to open eight more stores within a couple of months, taking the total to 10, before doubling that number to roughly 20 by year-end.