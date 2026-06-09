13 Yrs, ₹24,000 Cr, One Verdict: How Airtel, Vi Won Their Spectrum Battle

"We have come to a conclusion that the petitioners have been able to make out a case in their favour seeking quashing and setting aside of the impugned decisions and consequent demand notices. The respondent has not been able to justify the said decisions and its action of levying one-time spectrum charge retrospectively upon the petitioners," a Division Bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat said in its order pronounced on June 8, after reserving judgment on April 9, 2026.