Hype or Opportunity? Experts Weigh In on Indian Exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, filed its S-1 confidentially, joining the party a week after Anthropic did the same and days before SpaceX is set to hit public market on June 12. The AI giant is targeting a listing as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, with reports suggesting a valuation of over $1 trillion and a potential raise of $60 billion or more. OpenAI is generating nearly $2 billion in monthly revenue and projects its revenue will exceed $280 billion by 2030, according to reports. However, it is not yet profitable and is expected to burn nearly $25 billion this year alone on computing infrastructure.