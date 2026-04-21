Vedanta Demerger: Key Dates, Share Ratios and What Investors Need to Know

Four New Entities to Be Listed

Following the demerger, four new companies will be listed separately on the stock exchanges:

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd.

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd., to be rebranded as Vedanta Power Ltd.

Malco Energy Ltd., to be renamed Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd.

Share Allotment Ratios

Eligible shareholders of Vedanta Limited will receive shares in the resulting companies in the following ratios: