Vedanta's ₹1 lakh Cr Projects to be Reviewed Every Fortnight to Ensure Timely Completion: Majhi

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will review Vedanta Group's ₹1 lakh crore projects every 15 days to ensure timely execution.
Vedanta proposes new investments including a 60-lakh-tonne alumina refinery, 30 lakh tonne smelter and 6,000 MW power plant in Odisha.
Projects will position Odisha as a global aluminium hub, generate lakhs of jobs and create thousands of MSMEs in central and southern Odisha.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that the Vedanta Group's proposed projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore in the state would be reviewed every fortnight to ensure timely execution.
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and Majhi, during a meeting here, discussed the progress of its upcoming projects in Odisha, with focus on ensuring their timely implementation, a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said on Wednesday.
Majhi said the projects would accelerate Odisha's journey towards becoming a $500 billion economy by 2036.
"The progress of Vedanta's projects will be reviewed every 15 days, and steps will be taken to ensure that work commences on schedule. These projects will significantly boost economic activities and infrastructure development, particularly in central and southern Odisha," he said.
According to the CMO, Vedanta has already invested around ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha to build an aluminium ecosystem, including the world's largest aluminium complex at Jharsuguda and one of the world's largest alumina refineries at Lanjigarh.
The company has now proposed fresh investments in a 60 lakh tonne alumina refinery in Rayagada district, a 30 lakh tonne aluminium smelter and a 6,000-MW power plant in Dhenkanal district, along with downstream aluminium parks and integration with coal and bauxite mines, it said.
The proposed downstream aluminium parks will be set up near Vedanta's smelters to manufacture advanced aluminium products for sectors such as aerospace, electric vehicles and defence, a company statement said.
It said the projects would help position Odisha among the world's largest aluminium manufacturing hubs, while generating lakhs of jobs and creating thousands of MSMEs.
During the meeting, Agarwal said the company's upcoming projects would have a transformational impact on Odisha's economy.
"Our upcoming projects will add lakhs of jobs, energise local enterprises and help create a future-ready industrial hub," he said.
"We deeply appreciate the government’s support and pledge to remain Odisha's committed partner in progress," Agarwal added.