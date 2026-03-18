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SBI MF Picks Up ₹632-Cr Stake in Urban Company, Stock Hits Upper Circuit

The combined transaction, valued at around ₹632 crore, translates into an additional 4% stake in the company. As per shareholding data for the December quarter, SBI Mutual Fund had previously held a 1.89% stake in Urban Company, making this a notable step-up in its position

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Urban Company
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • SBI Mutual Fund invested ₹632 crore to acquire 4% stake in Urban Company via bulk deals, increasing its overall holding.

  • Early investors like Wellington, DF International and ABG Capital exited stakes following lock-in expiry, triggering large market transactions.

  • The stock surged sharply, hitting upper circuit levels, as the deal boosted investor sentiment despite heavy selling by existing shareholders.

Shares of one-stop home services platform, Urban Company, surged on Wednesday after SBI Mutual Fund picked up a significant stake in the company through bulk deals on the stock exchanges.

SBI Mutual Fund purchased 3.51 crore shares on the NSE at an average price of ₹109.85 per share and an additional 2.25 crore shares on the BSE at ₹109.83 apiece.

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The combined transaction, valued at around ₹632 crore, translates into an additional 4% stake in the company. As per shareholding data for the December quarter, SBI Mutual Fund had previously held a 1.89% stake in Urban Company, making this a notable step-up in its position.

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The development sent Urban Company's stock soaring. The shares hit the 20% upper circuit intraday, touching a high of ₹131.44 on the NSE, before paring some gains to close 10.33% higher at ₹121.20. Meanwhile, the stock had opened 2.78% higher from its previous close of ₹109.85.

Urban Company shares surge over 13 pc after SBI MF buys stake for ₹632 cr - null
Urban Company Shares Surge Over 13 Pc after SBI MF Buys Stake for ₹632 Cr

BY PTI

Early Investors Head for the Exit

The buying by SBI Mutual Fund was accompanied by notable selling from existing shareholders. ABG Capital offloaded 1.74 crore shares, representing a 1.2% equity stake, at ₹109.85 per share, while DF International Partners II fully exited its position, selling its entire 1.76 crore shares, a 1.22% stake, for ₹193.9 crore.

Wellington Management's investment arm, Wellington Hadley Harbor AIV Master Investors (Cayman) III, also sold 3.17 crore shares across two separate transactions, at prices ranging between ₹109.86 and ₹109.93 per share, amounting to a 2.2% stake worth ₹349.2 crore.

The bulk deal activity follows a key development on Tuesday, when nearly 94.1 crore shares, around 66% of Urban Company's outstanding equity, became eligible for trading after the expiry of a mandatory six-month shareholder lock-in period.

The expiry of the lock-in, however, does not necessarily mean shareholders will rush to sell in the open market.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies - null
SBI Mutual Fund Trims Nazara Stake via ₹216 Cr Bulk Deal, Stock Rallies 6%

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A Loss-Making Quarter, But Growth on Track

Urban Company's latest financial results present a mixed picture. The Gurugram-based platform reported a net loss of ₹21 crore in the December quarter, reversing a profit of ₹232 crore in the same period last year, as heavy investments in its new high-frequency housekeeping business weighed on the bottom line.

On the revenue front, however, the company delivered solid growth, with revenue from operations rising 33% year-on-year to ₹383 crore. Net transaction value climbed 36% year-on-year to ₹1,081 crore, excluding Saudi Arabia. The company attributed the performance to festive season demand, steady customer retention, and expansion across India and international markets.

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