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Two More Flipkart VPs Quit As E-Commerce Giant Weighs IPO Delay

Two vice presidents have resigned from Flipkart, taking senior leadership exits at the Walmart-backed company to at least four in about 10 days

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
Two More Flipkart VPs Quit As E-Commerce Giant Weighs IPO Delay
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Flipkart’s senior leadership churn has widened with the exits of Prathyusha Agarwal and Aakriti Chandra.

  • The departures come as the company weighs a possible delay to its IPO amid pressure to improve profitability.

  • Flipkart is simultaneously expanding its quick-commerce and food-delivery businesses.

Flipkart’s senior leadership churn has widened, with vice presidents Prathyusha Agarwal and Aakriti Chandra resigning from the company. Their exits take the total number of senior leadership departures at the e-commerce major to at least four in the past 10 days or so, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Agarwal was serving as Flipkart’s vice president and head of strategy, while Chandra was overseeing talent recruitment for businesses including Minutes, Ekart and customer experience.

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Agarwal had earlier headed Shopsy, Flipkart’s social commerce platform, before moving into the broader strategy role. She joined Flipkart more than two years ago after serving as chief business officer at Byju’s. Chandra has been with Flipkart for around six years and previously spent 17 years at Hindustan Unilever.

Senior Exits Add To Flipkart’s Leadership Churn

The latest resignations follow the departures of Gunjan Bhartia, senior vice president of business finance, and Amer Hussain, vice president of supply chain for Grocery and Minutes. The publication had reported their exits around 10 days earlier.

The leadership changes come as Flipkart faces uncertainty over the timing of its proposed IPO. Discussions are reportedly underway on whether to push the listing further, with Walmart seeking stronger profitability, according to earlier Moneycontrol reports.

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Flipkart has also seen other senior-level changes in recent months. Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha left the company, with Sharon Pais taking over the business. Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman has also stepped down, while former Flipkart executive Ankit Jain joined Swiggy Instamart as senior vice president of operations.

Flipkart Minutes Overtakes Swiggy Instamart In Dark Stores Across Top 10 Cities - null
Flipkart Minutes Overtakes Swiggy Instamart In Dark Stores Across Top 10 Cities

BY PTI

Minutes Expansion, Food Delivery Plans

The leadership churn comes as Flipkart continues to build new businesses. Its quick-commerce arm Minutes has crossed 1 million daily orders and operates 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres, with a target of reaching 1,500 centres, according to the report.

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Flipkart is also preparing to test food delivery through a pilot on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The move would put it in another high-frequency consumer segment alongside Swiggy and Zomato.

The company had also asked around 300 employees to leave in March as part of its annual performance review. The move came as Flipkart prepared for greater scrutiny ahead of a potential public listing.

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