OpenAI's Second Senior Exit In Days: CRO Denise Dresser Leaves As IPO Nears

OpenAI Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser is leaving the company after less than a year, becoming the latest senior executive to exit as the artificial intelligence company prepares for what is expected to be one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the technology sector.
The company said in a statement that Dresser would leave to "pursue other opportunities." She will remain with OpenAI for a brief transition period to support customers and work with the business team before departing.
Her exit comes just days after longtime executive Brad Lightcap announced he was leaving the company, marking the second high-profile leadership departure within three days.
Dresser Led Enterprise Growth Push
Dresser joined OpenAI in December after spending more than a decade at Salesforce. She was hired to accelerate the company's enterprise business as OpenAI intensified competition with rival Anthropic for corporate AI customers.
In April, she also assumed additional responsibilities previously handled by Lightcap after he shifted to a special projects role.
Reflecting on her tenure, Dresser said in a LinkedIn post, "The opportunity to work hands-on with the most transformative technology in the world has been nothing short of incredible. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and, even more, of how this team has shown up for our customers and one another."
Advertisement
She added, "I'm incredibly proud of all we've accomplished together and deeply grateful to the extraordinary people and customers who made this chapter so meaningful. I'm excited for what lies ahead and will be cheering this remarkable team on every step of the way."
OpenAI has appointed Dali Rajic, the former president and chief operating officer of cybersecurity company Wiz, as its new Chief Revenue Officer.
Leadership Changes Come Ahead Of IPO
Dresser's departure follows a string of leadership changes at OpenAI.
Earlier this week, Lightcap announced he was leaving after eight years with the company to pursue a new venture. Product and business chief Fidji Simo also recently stepped down to focus on recovering from a severe flare-up of a chronic illness. Three other senior executives exited the company in April.
Advertisement
The changes come as OpenAI advances preparations for its public listing. The company confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in June, shortly after rival Anthropic submitted its own filing.
OpenAI raised fresh capital in March at an $852 billion valuation, reinforcing expectations that its eventual IPO could rank among the largest technology listings in recent years.
Enterprise customers have become an increasingly important growth driver for the company. Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said in January that enterprise clients contributed about 40% of OpenAI's business and could account for nearly half of total revenue by the end of the year.