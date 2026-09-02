Annu Projects Shares List At 27% Discount To IPO Price; Here’s What Investors Should Do

Annu Projects shares debuted 27.27% below the IPO’s upper price band.
Strong order book of ₹938.65 crore supports Annu Projects’ long-term outlook.
Analysts cite reasonable valuation but flag cash flows and customer concentration risks.
Shares of Annu Projects made a weak debut on the stock exchanges on September 2, 2026, listing at a discount of nearly 27 percent to the upper end of its IPO price band, despite the issue receiving nearly three times subscription during the bidding period.
On the NSE, Annu Projects shares opened at Rs 72, marking a 27.27 percent discount to the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 99. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 75, representing a 24.24 percent discount to the upper end of the price band.
Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 510.71 crore, while around 2.09 lakh shares changed hands.
Annu Projects IPO: Listing Day Loss
Investors who received the minimum lot of 151 shares would have incurred a loss of around Rs 4,077 at the NSE listing price of Rs 72, compared with the upper IPO price of Rs 99.
The IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 175.06 crore and comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 17.70 million shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 94-99 per share, while the minimum lot size was 151 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,949 at the upper price band.
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Annu Projects' public issue received modest demand during its subscription period from August 25 to 28. The IPO was subscribed 2.93 times, with investors placing bids for 51.84 million shares against 17.68 million shares on offer.
The NII category was subscribed 3.55 times, while the retail portion received 2.68 times subscription. The QIB quota was subscribed 1.72 times.
Strong Order Book Offers Support
Despite the weak debut, analysts see some positives in the company's post-listing valuation.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Annu Projects' shares made a weak debut at Rs 72 on the NSE, but the post-listing valuation appeared reasonable at around 19.6 times P/E.
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The valuation is below that of peers such as EMS at around 24.6 times and Likhitha Infrastructure at around 23.2 times, according to Nyati.
The company has a strong order book of Rs 938.65 crore, along with Rs 1,959 crore of visibility from ongoing projects. Its profitability metrics are also healthy, with ROE at 21.27 percent and EBITDA margin at 20.81 percent.
However, customer concentration and weak operating cash flows remain key risks. The company's working-capital requirements and delayed receivables could continue to put pressure on cash flows.
What Should Investors Do?
Nyati said existing investors can hold the stock with a stop-loss of Rs 65, while fresh investors could consider gradual buying on dips rather than chasing the stock after its weak debut.
According to her, the sharp listing discount has made valuations more attractive for long-term investors, although cash flows and customer concentration will need to be closely monitored.
Overall, while Annu Projects' stock-market debut disappointed IPO investors, its relatively lower post-listing valuation and strong order book could provide some support to the stock's longer-term prospects.