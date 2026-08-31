John Ternus’ Biggest Challenges As Apple CEO: Who Stays, Who Goes?

Apple’s Long-Serving Executives In Focus

One of the biggest changes could involve Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People. She could leave the company in the coming years after decades at Apple, with Vanessa Trigub, who oversees retail store operations, seen as a possible successor, according to the report.

Apple could also separate its retail and human resources functions again following O’Brien’s departure. For HR, the company could consider an external hire or an internal candidate such as Cynthia Bowman, the report said.

Hardware could also undergo a major reshuffle. Johny Srouji, Apple’s Chief Hardware Officer, had reportedly considered leaving the company but stayed after being given greater responsibilities. If he eventually exits, Apple could split its hardware organisation between engineering and chip operations, according to the report.