John Ternus’ Biggest Challenges As Apple CEO: Who Stays, Who Goes?

John Ternus will become Apple’s CEO on September 1, while Tim Cook moves to executive chairman.
Ternus is expected to reshape the company’s senior leadership across hardware, marketing, retail and human resources.
Several longtime executives could leave in the coming years, while some others may take on bigger roles.
John Ternus will take over as Apple’s Chief Executive Officer on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook after his 15-year tenure at the helm. Cook will move to the role of executive chairman as Ternus begins leading one of the world’s most valuable companies. Apple has said Ternus will also join its board from September 1.
While the CEO transition itself has been planned, Ternus could face an important challenge in the years ahead: reshaping Apple’s senior leadership team. According to a Bloomberg report, changes could affect executives across hardware, marketing, retail and human resources over the next three years.
Apple’s Long-Serving Executives In Focus
One of the biggest changes could involve Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People. She could leave the company in the coming years after decades at Apple, with Vanessa Trigub, who oversees retail store operations, seen as a possible successor, according to the report.
Apple could also separate its retail and human resources functions again following O’Brien’s departure. For HR, the company could consider an external hire or an internal candidate such as Cynthia Bowman, the report said.
Hardware could also undergo a major reshuffle. Johny Srouji, Apple’s Chief Hardware Officer, had reportedly considered leaving the company but stayed after being given greater responsibilities. If he eventually exits, Apple could split its hardware organisation between engineering and chip operations, according to the report.
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Ternus May Give More Power To Key Executives
Marketing is another area that could see a leadership change. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, has spent more than four decades at the company and could retire or leave in the coming years. Bob Borchers, who oversees product marketing across several Apple products, is seen as a potential successor.
Former Apple CFO Luca Maestri, who is 62, is also expected to leave the company, according to the report. These possible exits could give Ternus an opportunity to put his own stamp on Apple’s senior management.
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At the same time, some existing executives could receive greater responsibilities. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has highlighted Services chief Eddy Cue, CFO Kevan Parekh and COO Sabih Khan as executives who could take on bigger roles under Ternus. Parekh could become one of Ternus’ key long-term lieutenants, while Khan’s responsibilities could expand beyond supply-chain operations.
Apple could also reorganise its Services business into separate areas such as Entertainment, iCloud and other service operations. For Ternus, the challenge will therefore not simply be replacing executives but deciding who stays, who leaves and who gets more authority as he builds his own leadership team.