Flipkart Set To Lose Two Senior Executives Amid Leadership Churn

Flipkart set to lose Gunjan Bhartia and Amer Hussain, both senior executives, within months of joining.
Exits follow Flipkart's decision to delay its IPO and focus on profitability instead.
Departures add to recent exits of Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha and Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman.
Flipkart is set to see two more senior leaders exit the company, according to a Moneycontrol report. Gunjan Bhartia, senior vice president of business finance, and Amer Hussain, vice president of supply chain for Grocery and Minutes, are both stepping down from their roles.
The departures come shortly after the Walmart-backed e-commerce firm had pushed back its IPO plans to focus more on profitability, Moneycontrol had previously reported. The company's listing timeline has remained unclear since then. In July, group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told the publication there was no fixed timeline for the public listing.
Short Stints At The Company
Based on their LinkedIn profiles, Bhartia is leaving roughly nine months into his tenure, while Hussain is exiting after about eight months. Bhartia had joined Flipkart in December last year to lead business finance for eKart across verticals. He previously held senior finance positions at GE and Coupang.
Hussain joined a month after Bhartia, bringing over 25 years of supply chain experience from companies including Coca-Cola, Jubilant FoodWorks and Reliance Consumer Products.
These exits add to a string of senior-level changes at the Flipkart group in recent months. Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha moved to Swiggy to head Instamart, while another Flipkart veteran, Ankit Jain, joined Swiggy as senior vice president of operations. Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman has also stepped down.
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The leadership changes come as Flipkart keeps investing in newer business lines. Its quick-commerce arm, Minutes, has crossed 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres and is targeting 1,500 as it competes with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.
The company is also preparing to enter food delivery, with a pilot planned on the Open Network for Digital Commerce. This would place Flipkart in direct competition with Swiggy and Zomato in another high-frequency category.
In March, Flipkart had asked around 300 employees to leave as part of its annual performance review, a move seen as preparation for greater scrutiny ahead of a potential public listing.