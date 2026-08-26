Flipkart Minutes Overtakes Swiggy Instamart In Dark Stores Across Top 10 Cities

Bengaluru is the largest quick-commerce market in the sample, with 735 stores across the tracked platforms. Blinkit has 180 stores there, narrowly ahead of Zepto at 177, while Swiggy Instamart has 143 and Flipkart Minutes 119. Delhi follows with 531 stores, where Blinkit has a more substantial lead at 188, compared with 112 for Zepto, 102 for Flipkart Minutes and 69 for Swiggy.