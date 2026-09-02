Earth’s 1.5°C Climate Goal Is Slipping Away: UNEP Sounds Alarm

Even full implementation of current national climate plans and net-zero targets could see temperatures peak at 1.8°C above pre-industrial levels.
Higher warming could accelerate glacier loss, sea-level rise, extreme heat and wildfires while increasing risks to coral reefs and major climate tipping points.
Current emissions cuts and policies remain insufficient, with global greenhouse gas emissions expected to stay broadly stable through 2030.
The world is on course to exceed the critical 1.5°C warming threshold in the coming years, even if countries fully implement their existing climate pledges and meet their net-zero targets, according to a new United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.
The report, Limiting Overshoot, said the most optimistic scenario based on current national commitments would still result in global temperatures peaking at around 1.8°C above pre-industrial levels.
Crossing 1.5°C would expose the planet to increasingly severe climate impacts, including major changes to glaciers, ice sheets, sea ice, permafrost and snow cover.
Glaciers, Seas Face Growing Risks
The report estimates that glaciers could lose more than a quarter of their mass by 2100, potentially contributing 9-12.5 cm to sea-level rise and permanently changing water availability in several regions.
The warning comes days after devastating flash floods in Nepal and Tibet on August 26, following a glacier collapse that generated seismic signals and triggered destructive flooding downstream.
Advertisement
UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said there are “no good outcomes” if global warming remains above 1.5°C, pointing to increasingly severe heatwaves and other climate impacts.
The report also highlights risks including faster sea-level rise, more frequent extreme heat and wildfires, and the potential collapse of sensitive ecosystems such as coral reefs.
Tipping Points Could Reshape The Planet
Higher temperatures could also increase the risk of irreversible tipping points involving major global systems, including the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) and the Amazon rainforest.
UNEP cautioned that the timing and severity of these events remain uncertain. However, it said it is still possible to bring temperatures back down and remain aligned with the broader goals of the Paris Agreement.
Advertisement
The report identifies an “overshoot, peak and decline” pathway as the best remaining option. Under this approach, countries would make immediate and sustained cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, achieve net-zero emissions and eventually move towards net-negative emissions.
Carefully governed carbon dioxide removal (CDR) would also play an important role by removing carbon from the atmosphere through methods such as afforestation and storing it.
Current Climate Pledges Fall Short
UNEP said existing national climate commitments remain insufficient. Its analysis of countries’ latest nationally determined contributions (NDCs) found a substantial gap between pledged emissions reductions and the cuts required to limit warming.
Even full implementation of the latest NDCs submitted by September 2025 would only result in a modest decline in greenhouse gas emissions from their record 2024 levels.
There is also a significant implementation gap between countries’ commitments and the policies currently in place to deliver them. Under existing and planned policies, global emissions are expected to remain broadly stable through 2030 rather than decline.
As a result, emissions in 2030 are projected to remain well above levels consistent with limiting warming below 2°C, and far above what would be needed to return global temperatures below 1.5°C by 2100 after a limited overshoot.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said recent heatwaves, wildfires and deadly floods should be treated as warnings of what lies ahead, stressing that the world must make any breach of 1.5°C “as small and short as possible.”