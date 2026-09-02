ICICI Bank Mobilises $17.88 Bn Through FCNR(B) Deposits

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it has mobilised gross $17.88 billion through FCNR(B) deposits up to August 31, the closing date of the concessional swap facility.
The facility was announced in June as part of the RBI's efforts to strengthen India's external sector position and support foreign exchange liquidity amid global market uncertainties.
India attracted $65.40 billion under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits till August 21, as per finance ministry data.
Overwhelming response led RBI to opt for pre-mature closure of the window to August 31 from originally announced date of September 30, 2026.
Pursuant to Reserve Bank of India's swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits up to August 31, 2026, the gross mobilisation by ICICI Bank is $17.88 billion, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Loans provided by international branches and subsidiaries of the bank against such deposits are $9 billion, it said.
Further, it said, standby letters of credit issued by the bank to other banks in respect of loans against such deposits would amount to $3.63 billion.
As previously intimated on various dates, the bank has issued in aggregate $3.55 billion of USD denominated bonds during July-August 2026, it added.
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Under the FCNR (B) scheme, banks offered attractive interest rates to mobilise foreign currency deposits.
FCNR(B) deposits are foreign-currency-denominated fixed deposits and both the principal and interest are repayable in the same foreign currency.