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Jet Fuel Price For Intl Airlines Hiked By 5 Pc, Second Straight Monthly Increase

There is no change in the ATF price for domestic airlines

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Jet Fuel Price For Intl Airlines Hiked By 5 Pc, Second Straight Monthly Increase
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The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, for international airlines was increased by 5% on Friday, marking the second straight monthly rise as oil companies pass on the global surge in energy prices in a calibrated manner.

There is no change in the ATF price for domestic airlines.

ATF prices have been increased by $76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33%, to $1511.86 per kl in Delhi, home to India's busiest airport, according to state-owned oil firms.

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This follows the doubling of rates on April 1. On that day, rates for domestic airlines were hiked by 25% to ₹104,927.18 per kl.

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Jet fuel prices were deregulated more than two decades ago, and since then, the rates have been aligned with benchmark international prices, as per a written understanding with the airlines.

But since the West Asia crisis-induced surge in global energy prices warranted the steepest increase ever to be made in the ATF prices, the government and state-owned oil companies decided to adopt a calibrated approach, industry sources said.

While foreign airlines and other carriers would pay market rates, prices for domestic airlines have been moderated, they said.

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