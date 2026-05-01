Jet Fuel Price For Intl Airlines Hiked By 5 Pc, Second Straight Monthly Increase

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, for international airlines was increased by 5% on Friday, marking the second straight monthly rise as oil companies pass on the global surge in energy prices in a calibrated manner.
There is no change in the ATF price for domestic airlines.
ATF prices have been increased by $76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33%, to $1511.86 per kl in Delhi, home to India's busiest airport, according to state-owned oil firms.
This follows the doubling of rates on April 1. On that day, rates for domestic airlines were hiked by 25% to ₹104,927.18 per kl.
Jet fuel prices were deregulated more than two decades ago, and since then, the rates have been aligned with benchmark international prices, as per a written understanding with the airlines.
But since the West Asia crisis-induced surge in global energy prices warranted the steepest increase ever to be made in the ATF prices, the government and state-owned oil companies decided to adopt a calibrated approach, industry sources said.
While foreign airlines and other carriers would pay market rates, prices for domestic airlines have been moderated, they said.