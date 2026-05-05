KIFS Housing Finance Names Selvin Uthaman as CEO to Drive Affordable Housing Push

Selvin Uthaman appointed CEO; brings over 25 years of financial services experience
Former Aavas Financiers CBO with strong expertise in affordable housing and retail lending
KIFS Housing to focus on disciplined growth, asset quality, and tech-driven expansion
KIFS Housing Finance Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Selvin Uthaman as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Uthaman brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including over a decade of specialised expertise in the affordable housing finance segment.
He is known for building scalable retail lending platforms, delivering consistent growth, and maintaining strong asset quality across business cycles.
Before joining KIFS Housing Finance, Uthaman served as Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Aavas Financiers.
During his tenure, he played a key role in expanding the company’s affordable housing loan portfolio, strengthening its distribution network, and developing a robust, process-driven operating model focused on underserved and self-employed customer segments.
Over the course of his career, he has held leadership positions at several prominent financial institutions, including Axis Bank in its affordable housing vertical, IIFL Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
His experience spans retail lending and housing finance, giving him a deep understanding of the sector’s dynamics and growth opportunities.
Commenting on his appointment, Uthaman said, “The affordable housing segment in India offers a compelling long-term opportunity, particularly among self-employed and informal-income customers.
I look forward to building a high-quality, technology-enabled housing finance institution anchored in strong asset quality, scalable processes, and sustainable growth.”
KIFS Housing Finance said it aims to deepen its presence in the affordable housing market under Uthaman’s leadership.
The company will focus on disciplined expansion, enhancing customer experience, and creating long-term value while maintaining a prudent approach to growth and risk management.
KIFS Group, specifically its flagship entity KIFS Securities Limited, was incorporated in 1995. The group was formed by the Khandwala brothers, who began their equity broking business operations in 1987. KIFS Housing Finance Limited was incorporated on November 16, 2015.
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and registered with the National Housing Bank, the company specialises in offering affordable housing finance solutions to low- and middle-income segments. It operates as part of the KIFS Group, founded by Rajesh and Vimal Khandwala.