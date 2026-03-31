Jet Fuel Could Double by April; Indian Airlines, OMCs Move to Limit Damage

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, said the aim of these measures is to prioritise domestic availability of diesel and ATF and ensure energy security amid global uncertainty and supply chain disruptions. He said the government's response has been "calibrated," introducing export duties through the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC). He added that duties on petrol are tied to current crack margins and will be reviewed fortnightly.