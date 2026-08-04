Anthropic's Claude AI To Process Data Within India: Why It Matters For Banks, Govt And Businesses

Anthropic has announced that Claude will support local data processing in India
The move is aimed at helping regulated sectors meet data residency and compliance requirements
The company is also expanding partnerships, talent development and Indian language capabilities
Anthropic has announced that its Claude AI models will soon support in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock, enabling customer requests to be processed on servers located within the country.
Anthropic India's Managing Director Irina Ghose in a LinkedIn post, on August 4, said that India has emerged as one of Claude's largest markets globally, with organisations increasingly seeking the ability to access the AI model through local infrastructure.
Once the capability becomes available in the coming weeks, requests will be routed through the India endpoint on Amazon Bedrock, which is Amazon Web Services’ platform for building generative AI applications and agents, and will remain within India's borders during inference.
Why Local Processing Matters
The move is expected to be particularly significant for sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, government and public services, where organisations often face strict requirements around data handling and residency.
Processing AI requests within India can help enterprises meet regulatory and compliance expectations while reducing concerns around transferring sensitive information outside the country.
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Local inference could make it easier for organisations to move beyond pilot projects and deploy AI applications across critical business functions.
"Bringing Claude inference to India is a turning point for enterprise AI in this country," Ghose said.
"India’s banks, insurers, telecoms, public and government agencies steward the data of a billion people. When that data can stay in India, AI moves from pilots into the systems that matter most," she added.
Ghose said that adding in-country inference marks a significant step forward in what the company is building in India: "A growing local team, strong performance in Indian languages, and partnerships that put this technology to work for India."
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Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia, said that with Anthropic’s Claude now available for in-country inferencing, institutions such as banks and government agencies "can deploy it on the same trusted infrastructure they already run their most critical workloads on, unlocking new possibilities in citizen services and digital transformation."
Which Companies Are Adopting Anthropic?
Ghose said Anthropic has significantly expanded its India presence since opening its Bengaluru office earlier this year and is working with enterprises, startups and digital-native companies.
Among major deployments, Axis Bank, NPCI, IndusInd Bank and Godrej Industries are using Claude for various enterprise applications.
India's technology services firms are also scaling adoption. TCS is equipping 50,000 associates with Claude, while Infosys has established a dedicated Anthropic Centre of Excellence around its Topaz platform. Cognizant is deploying Claude across projects in manufacturing, life sciences and insurance.
Anthropic also highlighted adoption among digital-first businesses such as Swiggy, Instamart, Invideo, Rocket, Atlan, CRED, Zamp.ai and Freshworks.
How Is Anthropic Expanding?
Beyond enterprise adoption, Anthropic said it is expanding its partner ecosystem in India. Ghose said the company has kicked off its first Claude Certification programme for partners in Bengaluru this week, with a target of certifying up to 5,000 professionals.
Anthropic is also working with organisations including the Data Security Council of India, MOSIP and OpenG2P on cybersecurity initiatives, while collaborating with Karya to improve Claude's performance in Indian languages under the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments.
According to the company, these efforts are intended to strengthen AI adoption while supporting secure deployment and broader accessibility across India.