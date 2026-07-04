  1. home
  2. News
  3. Nse cracks down on alleged dabba trading issues investor advisory

NSE Cracks Down on Alleged 'Dabba Trading', Issues Investor Advisory

Stock exchange alleges the entities were offering unauthorised market tips, account handling and illegal ‘dabba’ trading services through Telegram, Instagram and YouTube, urging investors to verify broker credentials before investing.

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aariz Akhtar
Published At:
Published At:
NSE Cracks Down on Alleged 'Dabba Trading', Issues Investor Advisory
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NSE warned investors against Legendary Traders and Let's Trade India over alleged illegal securities activities

  • The exchange cautioned that 'dabba' trading is illegal and offers no regulatory protection to investors

  • NSE has also filed its DRHP with Sebi for its proposed IPO

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has taken cognizance of illegal trading practices in securities by issuing an investor advisory against Legendary Traders and Let's Trade India.

Both entities are allegedly engaged in prohibited activities through different digital platforms.

"Legendary Traders, operating through a Telegram channel, is allegedly providing securities market tips and offering account handling services to investors," the NSE stated.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"Additionally, Let's Trade India, operating through its Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube channels, along with associated websites and the mobile number 9773687281, is allegedly facilitating dabba (illegal) trading services. A police complaint has also been lodged in this matter," the NSE added.

NSE IPO: The 10-Year Wait, ₹5-Lakh-Cr Valuation And Big Questions Ahead - null
NSE IPO: The 10-Year Wait, ₹5-Lakh-Cr Valuation And Big Questions Ahead

BY Satyam Mishra

The Stock Exchange has advised investors to remain cautious and not fall for any scheme or product offered by any entity or person claiming or guaranteeing lucrative returns in the stock market.

Any such activities and offers are illegal, and investors are advised not to share their trading credentials with anyone, including their user IDs and passwords, the NSE further said.

"It may be noted that the above-mentioned entities are not registered either as members or Authorised Persons of any registered member of NSE. Investors are encouraged to verify the credentials of registered stock brokers and their Authorised Persons through the 'Know/Locate Your Stock Broker' facility available on the NSE website before dealing with any person or entity," it further stated.

NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan - Jakob Polacsek
Companies Should Focus on Business Growth, Profitability Rather Than Just Share Price: NSE chief

BY PTI

What Does ‘Dabba’ Trading Mean?

'Dabba' trading is an unregulated and illegal form of trading in securities. The illegal trade is executed when traders place deals in securities without being registered on any official SEBI-recognised exchange.

Subsequently, the trades are settled internally by the 'Dabba' operator, outside the scope of regulatory bodies and stock exchanges.

As the trades are not executed on official exchange platforms, investors cannot avail themselves of any grievance redressal mechanisms.

A 'Dabba' trade offers no safeguards. Hence, investors should exercise caution.

NSE has also submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to Sebi for its planned initial public offering (IPO). The DRHP emphasised the exchange's technological framework, its reach to investors, its non-trading operations, and its financial results.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×