Rocket Reels Announces 8 New Originals With Director Sajan Agrawal Featuring Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Vikram Kochhar, Brijendra Kala & Dayanand Shetty

Speaking about the platform’s vision, Kranti Shanbhag, Founder of Rocket Reels, said, “The future of entertainment belongs to powerful storytelling, irrespective of screen size. At Rocket Reels, we have built an ecosystem where stories originate from our own creative teams and are developed with complete creative ownership. Our focus is on authentic and original narratives inspired by real situations and human emotions. By collaborating with respected Bollywood actors and experienced filmmakers, we aim to create content that resonates deeply with audiences across India.”