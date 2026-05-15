India’s First Original Stories Vertical OTT Sensation, Rocket Reels By Kranti Shanbhag, Celebrates 9 Months Of Nonstop Entertainment With A Glam Night

In just nine months, Rocket Reels has emerged as one of the fastest-growing vertical OTT platforms, recording an impressive 135 million views and building a strong community of 2.36 million users. With over 55+ actors associated with the platform, Rocket Reels has created a dynamic entertainment ecosystem powered by compelling storytelling and mobile-first content consumption. The platform’s engaging format is reflected in its remarkable average episode watch time of 22 minutes, contributing to an outstanding 18.5 million overall watch hours. These numbers underline Rocket Reels’ growing impact in reshaping the future of digital entertainment and vertical storytelling.