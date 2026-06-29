Vikas Khanna Invests in New York's Kolkata Chai Co

Bungalow Hospitality Investments, co-founded by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna, and New York-born chai brand Kolkata Chai have entered into a strategic partnership, highlighting a new chapter for South Asian food in the US. Kolkata Chai Co. was founded in 2019 by siblings Ani and Ayan Sanyal with a focus on introducing “millions of Americans to authentic Indian chai,” a press release said on Saturday.