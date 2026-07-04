US Heat Wave Disrupts July 4 Celebrations, Forces Parade Cancellations

Extreme heat forced the cancellation or delay of Independence Day events in Washington, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Boston and other cities.
More than 185 million Americans were placed under heat alerts as the National Weather Service warned that heat index values could reach 115°F (46°C) in some areas.
Surging electricity demand prompted grid operator PJM to call for energy conservation, while thousands of customers in New York experienced power outages amid the heat wave.
A severe heat wave upended Fourth of July celebrations across swaths of the central and eastern United States on Friday. Officials cancelled the annual Independence Day Parade in Washington due to safety concerns, Reuters reported.
The National Park Service called off the Saturday event, which was scheduled for 10:30 ET (1430 GMT). The Weather Service projected heat index values reaching up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius).
The Great American State Fair on the National Mall temporarily closed on Friday afternoon when temperatures hit 101 F (38 C). The event, designed to showcase all 50 states, was a centrepiece of President Donald Trump's efforts to mark the nation's 250th birthday.
Over 185mn individuals faced heat alerts on Friday, the National Weather Service informed Reuters. This figure represents more than half the US population. Peak heat indexes could reach 115 F (46 C) in parts of the country, with several cities setting record temperature highs.
Forecasters and government officials warned that the heat wave could prove deadly, urging Americans spending the long weekend outdoors to stay hydrated, seek shade and watch for signs of heat illness.
Grids Under Strain
A high-pressure system known as a "heat dome" caused the record-breaking temperatures. This weather pattern trapped hot air from the Midwest and spread it east, resulting in high humidity levels.
Power grid operator PJM ordered customers in emergency conservation programmes to reduce electricity usage. The network serves 67mn people across the Mid-Atlantic, the South and Washington.
These grid measures aimed to manage generator outages and overloaded transmission lines, as air-conditioning demand surged across the service area.
Con Edison stated that about 17,000 customers lacked power in New York by late Friday afternoon. The utility urged residents in New York City and Westchester County to conserve energy.
The extreme heat in New York City caused shoe soles to stick to Manhattan streets as adhesives softened in the heat.
Widespread Event Cancellations
Cancellations hit events across the Eastern Seaboard for the July 4 weekend, when Americans typically gather for barbecues, parades and fireworks displays to celebrate the nation's 1776 Declaration of Independence from Britain.
Philadelphia civic officials cancelled the Salute to Independence Parade. Temperatures in the city reached 103 F on Thursday, which tied a historic record from 1901.
Haddon Township in New Jersey cancelled its annual July 4 parade. Watertown in upstate New York called off its Independence Day concert and fireworks display.
Boston civic officials delayed public entry to an annual riverside fireworks celebration. Officials shifted the start time by four hours from noon to 4 p.m.
An extreme heat warning did not stop fans from gathering outside Madison Square Garden in New York City for the expected wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and football hero Travis Kelce.
A worker waved SUVs carrying guests into the venue while holding a water bottle in one hand and a towel to wipe sweat from his face in the other.