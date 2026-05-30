Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Rings Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Mark 25 Years of Its Listing

Dr Reddy’s rang NYSE closing bell Friday to mark 25 years since April 2001 listing, first Asian pharma outside Japan on exchange
Chairman Satish Reddy dedicated silver jubilee to employees, partners, shareholders; CEO Erez Israeli and senior leaders attended NYSE ceremony
Satish Reddy said 25 years reaffirms commitment to governance, transparency, innovation; founder Dr K Anji Reddy’s vision was affordable innovative medicines
Global pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to commemorate 25 years of its listing on the world’s largest stock exchange.
Dr Reddy’s Chairman Satish Reddy, accompanied by the company’s senior management team, rang the closing bell at the NYSE on Friday afternoon.
In April 2001, Dr Reddy's became the first pharmaceutical company in Asia, outside Japan, to be listed on the NYSE, a press release by the company said.
It added that the senior management team of Dr Reddy’s, including Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer-Global Generics MV Ramana, and Chief Financial Officer MV Narasimham.
Chief Executive Officer-North America Milan Kalawadia, Head-Company Secretary and CSR K Randhir Singh, along with Independent Directors Arun M Kumar and Penny Wan and former Independent Director Sridar Iyengar, as well as other officials and invitees, attended the Closing Bell ceremony at the NYSE headquarters.
In his message on the occasion, Reddy said that 25 years on the NYSE is more than a listing anniversary.
"It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to global governance, transparency, and innovation.” Dr Reddy’s founder, Dr K Anji Reddy’s vision was “simple but powerful: bring affordable, innovative medicines to patients everywhere," Satish Reddy said.
"That vision drove our NYSE debut in 2001 and continues to shape who we are today, a trusted name in the US market, backed by differentiated products and consistent operations,” Satish Reddy said, as he dedicated the silver jubilee milestone to the company’s employees, partners and shareholders.
“As we look ahead, we remain unwavering in our purpose: accelerating access to affordable and innovative healthcare, because 'good health can't wait',” he said.
NYSE conducts the opening and closing bell ceremonies to signal the beginning and end of a day’s trading. It is commemorated with pomp and show as companies are invited to ring the bells to mark significant milestones.