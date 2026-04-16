TCS Nashik BPO suspended operations amid sexual abuse and coercion allegations.
SIT probe underway after nine women allege prolonged workplace harassment.
Infosys also responds separately to related workplace misconduct allegations in Pune.
The business process outsourcing (BPO) unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, Maharashtra has been temporarily shut, with employees asked to work from home from April 16 until further notice amid a major controversy over sexual abuse and forced conversion cases.
The Nashik facility came under scrutiny after reports surfaced of sexual abuse, mental harassment and religious coercion, leading to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. At least nine women have so far alleged a year-long pattern of sexual harassment and forced conversion. The allegations also include claims of pressure to follow specific foods and take part in religious activities against their will.
Masterminds Behind Allegations Identified
Two suspended employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nashik, are suspected to be the masterminds behind the alleged sexual harassment and attempted forced religious conversion at the workplace, senior police officers investigating the matter told The Hindu on April 13, 2026.
Investigators have identified the duo as Tausif Attar and Nida Khan. Police said four team have been formed to trace Ms. Khan, who is currently absconding and was earlier working as an HR manager at the Nashik office before being transferred to Mumbai.
Quoting the police statement, The Hindu reported on April 14 that the two allegedly influenced and brainwashed other employees. Attar, who returned from Mecca three years ago, was said to have expressed extremely radical views and made remarks promoting religious conversion, including claims that Islam was the only religion and attempts to convince an employee that his father would be cured of paralysis if converted. He has also sexually assaulted a victim under false promises of marriage while concealing that he was already married and had two children. Police alleged that the victim’s belief system was altered over time.
The police further said that it was Ms Khan who introduced young women to the accused and constantly made derogatory remarks about Hinduism. She is also accused of guiding the victims in religious practices including offering namaz and reciting kalmas.
Meanwhile, a local court in Nashik sent suspended senior manager of TCS, Ashwini Chainani, to two more days of police custody. The police sought an extension of her police custody on the grounds that she had failed to take timely action on the complaints raised by the victims. “Over 78 e-mails were exchanged. There were a few phone calls as well. Had she taken note of these concerns on time and escalated them, these things would not have gone so far,” the police argued. Ashwini Chainani is based in Pune.
So far, nine FIRs have been registered, and seven accused arrested. One accused is still absconding. The alleged sexual harassment and forcible conversions had been going on in the Nashik office for the last four years. TCS has suspended all eight employees accused, including seven men and one woman, named in the cases. According to reports, eight have been arrested, while another female accused remains absconding . The arrested male accused have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar and Shahrukh Sheikh.
Escalating Legal and Corporate Scrutiny
Amid the ongoing TCS probe, Infosys on April 16 also responded to social media allegations of workplace misconduct at its Pune unit, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy.
The company said it has activated internal processes and multi-channel preventive mechanisms to examine the matter in line with its global Code of Conduct.
Further details on the specific allegations and the status of the inquiry are awaited. The Times of India also reported that the individual who initially made the allegations has since deleted the posts.