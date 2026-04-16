Quoting the police statement, The Hindu reported on April 14 that the two allegedly influenced and brainwashed other employees. Attar, who returned from Mecca three years ago, was said to have expressed extremely radical views and made remarks promoting religious conversion, including claims that Islam was the only religion and attempts to convince an employee that his father would be cured of paralysis if converted. He has also sexually assaulted a victim under false promises of marriage while concealing that he was already married and had two children. Police alleged that the victim’s belief system was altered over time.