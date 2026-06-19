Tata's iPhone Parts Hub Draws Heat Over Pollution Claims

Farmers near Tata Electronics’ Hosur plant have alleged wastewater discharge has contaminated agricultural land and affected water quality.
Health officials have launched an investigation after complaints of possible skin-related issues and polluted wells.
Tata said recent water samples collected inside the facility showed no signs of contamination.
Tamil Nadu health authorities have launched an investigation into allegations that wastewater discharged from Tata Electronics’ iPhone component manufacturing facility in Hosur may have contaminated nearby farmland and affected local residents, according to a Reuters report.
The development adds fresh scrutiny to the company’s operations as India continues to expand its role in Apple’s global manufacturing supply chain.
According to the report, farmers living near the facility complained that wastewater released from the plant had spread into agricultural fields, contaminated nearby wells and caused possible skin-related health issues among residents.
Health Officials Begin Investigation
Reuters reported that district health officials have been conducting an investigation since late May after complaints were raised by farmers in villages near the factory.
A May 27 letter reviewed by the publication from a government medical officer said wastewater from the plant had created a severe foul smell, accumulated in surrounding farmland and made nearby water sources unsuitable for animals to drink.
The letter also noted reports that some residents had experienced skin-related problems, although no cases have yet been clinically confirmed.
Water Samples Raise Concerns
According to documents reviewed by Reuters, two water samples collected from nearby farms tested positive for E. coli bacteria, which can indicate sewage contamination.
Separately, water samples collected by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board reportedly showed total dissolved solids levels above accepted drinking water standards.
The pollution regulator had earlier issued a warning notice to Tata Electronics on May 25. However, Tata said this week that the regulator had ended its scrutiny after recent tests conducted inside the plant found no evidence of contamination.
Tata’s Hosur facility is part of Apple’s expanding manufacturing network in India. The country is projected to account for nearly 26% of global iPhone production by 2026, Reuters reported, citing Counterpoint Research.
The factory began operations in 2021 and manufactures iPhone back covers along with other components for Apple.