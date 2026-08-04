After Mega Five-Way Split, Vedanta Announces Real Estate Demerger

Vedanta has announced the demerger of its real estate business into a new listed entity, Vedanta Property Platforms.
Eligible shareholders will receive one share of the new company for every 20 Vedanta shares held.
The demerger follows the group's recent five-way business restructuring announced earlier this year.
Vedanta has announced the demerger of its real estate business into a separate listed company, Vedanta Property Platforms, marking another major restructuring move after its recently completed five-way business split.
According to the company, the demerger will be carried out through a scheme of arrangement between Vedanta and Vedanta Property Platforms, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals. The newly created company is proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.
Under the proposed share entitlement, Vedanta shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of Vedanta Property Platforms for every 20 fully paid-up equity shares held in Vedanta. The company said it will approach the stock exchanges for the required no-objection letters in due course.
Shareholders to Receive Shares in New Entity
The company said the record date for the demerger has not yet been announced. Only shareholders holding Vedanta shares in their demat accounts on the record date will be eligible to receive shares of Vedanta Property Platforms.
Once the demerger is completed and the necessary approvals are received, the shares of Vedanta Property Platforms are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
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The company added that the demerged real estate undertaking recorded a turnover, including other operating income, of Rs 1.26 crore in FY26. This accounted for just 0.001% of Vedanta's standalone turnover for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
New Company to House Land and Property Assets
Vedanta said the new company will hold its surplus real estate portfolio, which includes around 2,200 acres of industrial land and nearly 55,000 square feet of residential and commercial properties.
According to the company's investor presentation, the portfolio comprises 22 assets across Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. These include land parcels, residential flats, office buildings and bungalows.
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The latest restructuring follows Vedanta's major five-way demerger announced in April, under which eligible shareholders were allotted one share each in Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel for every Vedanta share held. Those companies made their stock market debut in June, and the real estate demerger marks the group's next step in reshaping its business structure.