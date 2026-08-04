Marico Reports ₹630 Crore Q1 Profit, EBITDA Growth Hits 7-Year High

Marico reported a 25% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹630 crore, while revenue from operations grew 23% to ₹3,957 crore, marking its fastest earnings growth in 28 quarters.
Strong domestic demand, 11% volume growth, lower copra prices and robust performance by Parachute and the foods portfolio supported margins and profitability.
Marico reaffirmed its growth ambitions, targeting ₹15,000 crore in revenue this financial year while expanding international operations and increasing the share of non-Bangladesh markets.
Marico recorded a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 630 crore for the first quarter, up from Rs 504 crore, driven by resilient domestic demand, lower copra prices and robust expansion in newer segments.
Moneycontrol reported that the consumer goods firm saw its revenue from operations grow 23 per cent to Rs 3,957 crore. The consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin increased by 40 basis points to reach 20.7 per cent.
The 25 per cent rise in both EBITDA and net profit marks the fastest growth rate the company has achieved in 28 quarters. Conversely, standalone net profit dropped 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 460 crore amid increased expenses, even as standalone revenue increased 19 per cent to Rs 2,794 crore in the quarter ended June 30.
"During the quarter, demand trends remained steady, supported by resilient economic activity. While we remain optimistic about the consumption trends, we continue to closely monitor inflationary conditions and the progression of monsoon amidst the evolving El Nino forecast," Marico stated in a release on Tuesday.
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Strong Domestic Volume Growth
Revenue for the India business climbed 21 per cent to Rs 3,003 crore. This increase was driven by an 11 per cent volume growth, the highest recorded in eight quarters.
The company owns a portfolio of brands in India including Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Nihar Naturals, Beardo, Just Herbs, True Elements, Plix, Cosmix and 4700BC.
About 96 per cent of the domestic portfolio maintained or expanded its market share. Both traditional and organized trade saw double-digit growth, while quick commerce sales accelerated, growing by more than 50 per cent.
Parachute, the flagship coconut oil brand that accounts for about 35 per cent of India revenue, registered a 10 per cent volume increase, its highest in approximately five years.
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The brand gained over 400 basis points in market share to achieve a record 59 per cent volume share.
A nearly 29 per cent year-on-year drop in copra prices reduced cost pressures for the coconut oil segment and supported margins.
Saffola, which makes up 16 per cent of domestic revenue, experienced a high single-digit volume decline.
The company attributed this drop to optimising the supply of specific variants to preserve baseline profitability, alongside selective price hikes prompted by higher input costs.
Meanwhile, the value-added hair oils segment achieved an 80 basis point market share gain on a moving annual total basis, aided by a premiumisation strategy.
The foods portfolio, featuring Saffola Oats, Soya Chunks and Muesli, expanded by 43 per cent, crossing an annualised revenue run-rate of Rs 1,300 crore. Recently acquired brands 4700BC and Cosmix also posted sequential growth.
Diversifying International Markets
The international business reported 15 per cent growth in constant currency terms. Vietnam led this expansion with 27 per cent growth, driven by robust performance in male and female grooming portfolios and targeted investments in innovation, go-to-market strategies and e-commerce capabilities. The Middle East and North Africa followed at 24 per cent.
Operations in Bangladesh recorded only 4 per cent growth. The company linked this to sluggish consumer demand tied to elevated inflation and pricing-related base effects.
Marico plans to explicitly diversify away from Bangladesh and increase the revenue share of its other international markets. The company aims for non-Bangladesh markets to reach 65 per cent of international revenue by FY30, rising from 55 per cent in FY26.
South Africa recorded an 8 per cent growth, primarily supported by the hair care segment.
Future Growth Outlook
Buoyed by resilient demand, Marico set a target to cross Rs 15,000 crore in revenue by the end of the current financial year. The company expects double-digit revenue growth alongside high-teens EBITDA expansion.
"We expect to deliver high single-digit volume growth in the India business and mid-teens constant currency growth in the International business," the company stated.
The company will reduce its reliance on commodity-linked businesses and progressively shift its portfolio toward categories with higher profitability.
"The portfolio is being designed to compound more profitably, with stronger unit economics, lower cyclicality and better operating leverage over time," the company stated.